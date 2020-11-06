Gorilla Grip Oven Liners Recalled For Possible CO2 Poisoning

by

Gorilla Grip oven liners are being recalled for possible carbon monoxide (CO2) poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall is for Gorilla Commerce heavy duty oven liners. If the oven liner isn’t cut or configured for the exact specifications of the appliance, and it is placed over any vents or other openings, carbon monoxide can build up, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

About 1,600 units of the product were sold online at Amazon and Gorilla Grip web sites from June 2020 through August 2020 for between $8 and $12. The black fiberglass liners were sold in a set of three. Extra Thick and Gorilla Grip with a gorilla logo are both printed on the packaging.

The firm has received one report of a consumer’s carbon monoxide alarm going off when using the oven with the recalled oven liner. No injures have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The manufacturer of the Gorilla Grip oven liners is Keli New Materials Co of Zhejiang, China. The importer is SJL Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the distributor is Hills Point Industries, doing business as Gorilla Commerce of Westport, Connecticut.

Consumers should immediately stop using these oven liners. The company has notified all purchasers, but you can contact the company for a refund if you have not already been told about the recall.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that can cause serious illness. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, and blurred vision.