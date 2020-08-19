HelloFresh Onions Urgently Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

The FDA says that HelloFresh onions are urgently recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. One of the company’s ingredient suppliers informed them about this issue. Consumers are asked to discard all onions that were received or purchased from May 8, 2020 through July 31, 2020.

The company recommends that consumers dispose of all HelloFresh onions that were received or purchased during that specified time period. You can see the production weeks, the product codes, and Everyplate product codes in a chart located at the FDA web site.

HelloFresh also says that people should disinfect and sanitize surface and containers that may have come into contact with these onions. Thoroughly cooking recipes made with these onions to 165°F will kill the bacteria. But the potential for cross-contamination between the raw onions and surfaces and other foods that are eaten uncooked exists.

There is a multistate Salmonella Newport outbreak in the U.S. linked to onions that has sickened at least 869 people in 47 states. And there is a Salmonella Newport outbreak in Canada associated with imported Thomson International onions that has sickened 339 people.

If you have purchased any of these recalled HelloFresh onions, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these onions or their packaging.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pains and cramps, stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen.

If you have eaten onions, whether cooked or not, and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of the nationwide Salmonella Newport outbreak.