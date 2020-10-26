History of Meat and Cheese Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreaks

by

There is a new deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to deli meats and cheeses. Ten people are sick in three states, including Florida, Massachusetts, and New York, and one person who lived in Florida has died. All ten patients were hospitalized. While people at high risk for serious complications of food poisoning are warned to stay away from deli meats and cheeses, how often are outbreaks linked to those products?

The issue is usually one of cross-contamination. If there is Listeria monocytogenes contamination in a deli, the pathogen can spread via slicing machines. One this pathogen is established, it can resist cleaning.

These outbreaks don’t happen often, and each one doesn’t sicken many people, but those who do get sick are usually hospitalized. This is a selected history of Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks linked to meat and cheese:

A Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in 2019 was linked to deli-sliced products. Ten people were sickened in 5 states. All ten peopler were hospitalized; one person died.

A Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in late 2018 was linked to Long Phung pork products. Four people were sickened in this outbreak, and all four were hospitalized.

Another outbreak in 2018 was linked to Johnston County Hams. Four people were sickened, and again, all four were hospitalized. One person sadly died.

In 2017, an outbreak that sickened eight people was linked to soft cheeses made at Vulto Creamery in New York.

In 2015, a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to soft cheeses distributed by Karoun Dairies was announced. The pathogen sickened thirty people in ten states. Illness onset dates ranged from June 2010 to August 2015.

A Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Oasis Brands cheese in 2014 sickened five people in four states. One death was reported, and one infant was born ill with listeriosis.

An outbreak linked to Crave Brothers soft-ripened cheese in 2013 sickened six people, killed one person, and caused one miscarriage.

If you fall into a high risk category, which includes pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those with compromised immune systems, it’s a good idea to avoid these products. You can consume deli meats if they are hated to 165°F before eating them.