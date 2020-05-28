Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies Recall Updated Again With More Products

by

Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies recall for undeclared milk has been updated again with the addition of one more product. This product was recalled because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label, which means that those who are allergic to milk and people with lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. Consumer complaints triggered this recall. One allergic reaction has been reported.

The newly recalled product is Joe’s Gluten-Free Foods Potato & Onion Perogies sold in 360 gram packages. The UPC number is 6 28451 40002 8. All best before dates, up to and including 2021OC20 where milk is not declared on the label are recalled.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which. may trigger the recall of more products. If more products are recalled, the public will be informed by updated warnings on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food allergy symptoms can range from mild to severe. Some can be life-threatening. Early symptoms include tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth; itching; and hives. More serious symptoms include swelling of the throat, difficulty breathing, and nausea and diarrhea. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include gas, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.