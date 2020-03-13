Neilson Trutaste Nutrilait Milk Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Saputao Dairy Products Nelson Trutaste Nutralait milk is being recalled in Canada because it may contain metal dust, which is considered a non-harmful foreign material or extraneous material. The milk was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled products include Neilson Trutaste Partly Skimmed Milk, 1% M.F., Microfiltered, sold in 4 liter containers. The UPC number on the label is 0 66800 00412 9, and the code on the product is BB/MA MR 23 2020 1590. Also recalled is Neilson Partly Skimmed Organic Milk, 2% M.F., also sold in 4 liter containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 66800 71110 2, and the code on the label is BB/MA MR 23 2020 1590. In addition, Neilson Trutaste Partly Skimed Milk, 2% M.F., Microfiltered, sold in 2 liter containers, is recalled. The UPC number is 0 66800 00405 1 and the code on the label is 2020 MR26 1590. Finally, Nutrilait Partly Skimmed Milk, 2% M.F., Microfiltered, is also recalled. It is also sold in 2 liter containers. The UPC number on that product is 0 66589 10656 4, and the code on the label is 2020 MR26 1590.

If you purchased any of these products with these specific UPC numbers, sizes, and codes, do not consume it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.