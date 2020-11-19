Nekter Juice Bar Outbreak Has Sickened 18 According to FDA

by

According to information published in the FDA’s new Outbreak Investigation Table, the Salmonella Paratyphi B outbreak associated with Nekter Juice Bar in Woodbury, Minnesota has now sickened at least 18 people. There is no update posted at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) website.

The only notice posted by MDH was on October 9, 2020, when the case count was 9 sick. At that time, investigators had not determined the food or beverage that caused these illnesses.

Patients told government investigators that they drank juices and smoothies and ate bowls in late August and during the month of September 2020 before they got sick. There is no word on whether any food or beverage has teated positive for the outbreak strain.

Symptoms of Salmonella Paratyphi B infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start getting sick 6 to 72 hours after infection, although it may take up to 6 days to feel ill in some cases. And the possibility of complications from this infection exist even if a patient fully recovers. Those complications can include reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, and endocarditis.

If you ate food or drank beverages at Nekter Juice Bar in Woodbury, Minnesota, and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Nekter Juice Bar outbreak that is caused by Salmonella Paratyphi B.