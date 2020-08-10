Pacific Gold Red Onions and Yellow Onions Recalled For Salmonella

by

Pacific Gold Red Onions and Yellow Onions are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a multistate Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to Thomson International and other brands of red onions, but Progressive Produce, the company that produces the Pacific Gold brand of onions, has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items.

The recalled onions were sold on the West Coast, at Trader Joe’s (conventional red onions were sold sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah stores), and Ralph’s (conventional yellow onions sold only in California stores). The onions were sold loose in bulk bins. The red onions have a PLU sticker with the brand name Pacific Gold. No other Progressive Produce onions or other products are affected by this recall.

Retailers that have received recalled onions from Progressive Produce are to remove any of the recalled items and dispose of product in their inventory. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Please check your pantry carefully to see if you have purchased these products. If you have, throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean the area where you stored the onions with a mild bleach solution. Be sure to wash your hands well with soap and water after handling the onions and after cleaning.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do experience these symptoms, see your doctor.