Prima Wawona Peaches Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

The FDA says that Prima Wawona peaches are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Both conventionally grown and organic peaches are included in this recall. There is a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to these peaches that has sickened at least 68 people in 9 states.

Peaches that are sold as loose fruit or in bulk are not associated with this particular recall. Only bagged peaches are included. The peaches were distributed and sold from June 1, 2020 to August 19, 2020 in supermarkets around the country. Kroger and Wegmans have been named in this recall notice.

The recalled products are Wawona peaches with product code 033383322001, Wawona Organic Peaches with code 849315000400, Prima Peaches with code 766342325903, Organic Marketside Peaches with code 849315000400, Kroger Peaches with code 011110181749, and Wegmans peaches with code 077890490488. You can see pictures of product packaging at the FDA web site. The product codes are on the bottom of each package.

The peaches are distributed in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. This recall is issued in connection with the Salmonella Enteriditis outbreak under the investigation of the FDA and CDC.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund, even if some have been eaten and no one has gotten sick.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. If you have eaten peaches and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.