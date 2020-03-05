Salmonella Outbreak in Canada Linked to Raw Turkey and Chicken Ends

by

The Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to raw turkey and chicken is over, according to a notice published on Public Health Canada. Even though the outbreak is over, officials say that “illnesses could be reported because this Salmonella strain is present in some raw turkey and raw chicken products in the Canadian marketplace.”

Officials recommend that consumers handle raw turkey and raw chicken carefully and cook it thoroughly to 165°F as measured by a food thermometer to avoid food related illnesses such as Salmonella.

In total, there were 130 confirmed cases of Salmonella Reading in these provinces and territories: British Columbia (33), Alberta (44), Saskatchewan (8), Manitoba (25), Ontario (9), Quebec (2), New Brunswick (1), Prince Edward Island (1), Northwest Territories (1), and Nunavut (6). Illness onset dates range from April 2017 to January 2020. Thirty nine people were hospitalized, and one person died. The patient age range is from 0 and 96 years.

This Salmonella outbreak in Canada investigation was started because of an increase in Salmonella Reading illnesses in October and November 2018. Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates found that some people were sickened with the same strain of bacteria in 2017. However, most of the illnesses occurred between October 2018 and January 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigated similar Salmonella illnesses in several states that were linked to exposure to raw turkey. In that outbreak, 358 people were sickened, and more than 130 were hospitalized. Some turkey products were recalled in the United States associated with the outbreak, but those products were not imported or distributed in Canada.

The outbreak notice ends with the typical warning for consumers, who are the last line of defense against these types of illnesses. Make sure you cook turkey and chicken products to a safe final internal temperature, which is 165°F for all poultry products, including ground chicken and turkey. Avoid cross-contamination with raw poultry products and foods that are eaten uncooked. Reheat leftovers to 165°F. Clean everything in your kitchen that has come into contact with raw poultry with a kitchen cleaner or bleach solution and then rinse. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after you have handled raw poultry. And always thaw frozen raw turkey and chicken in the refrigerator, not on the counter.