September is National Food Safety Education Month. There are about 48,000,000 cases of foodborne illness that occur every year in the United States, which leads to 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. You can help reduce these numbers by following basic food safety tips provided by the FDA.
Food Poisoning Bulletin has written many pieces to help cooks learn about these tips and protect themselves and their families. These are the most important articles to help you during National Food Safety Education Month.
- Beginning Cooks: Learn About Potentially Hazardous Foods
This collection will tell you about basic food safety in the kitchen, who is most at risk for complications from food poisoning, and the different foods that are most risky from the point of pathogen contamination, anyhow to handle them.
- What To Save and Throw After a Power Outage
Power outages can happen any time of the year. If the power is out longer than four hours, perishable foods in your fridge may no longer be safe to eat.
- Kitchen Utensils Can Spread Bacteria Between Foods
Most people don’t think about basic kitchen utensils being a potential source of pathogens.
- Which Foods May Be Contaminated With Listeria?
Learn the foods to avoid if you or a member of your family are at high risk for serious complications from listeriosis.
- Raw Dough and E. coli
People have avoided raw dough for years because of the risks of eating raw egg. But eggs aren’t the only source of pathogens in cookie dough and cake batter.
- How to Clean Your Fridge When You Have Bought Recalled Foods
So you have discovered you bought peaches or onions that have been recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. What should you do? Read on to learn more.
- The Risks of Rare Ground Beef
Many people enjoy eating rare burgers. Learn why this is risky behavior, especially for those in high risk groups.
- Slow Cookers and Food Safety
Slow cookers are useful appliances that can save lots of time in the kitchen and money. But do you know how to use them to safely prepare food?
- Consumer Food Handling Leads to Cross-Contamination
Improper food handling practices can lead to foodborne illness. Learn how to properly handle food to avoid this common issue.
- Ten Common Food Safety Mistakes
These are the ten most common food safety mistakes that may lead to foodborne illness.
- Hand Washing Advice
Hand washing is the first step in preparing food safely. Learn how to wash your hands to prevent foodborne illness.
- What is the Best Way to Wash Fruits and Vegetables?
Washing produce is the last line of defense against food poisoning. Learn the best way to handle fresh produce.
- How to Buy and Store Produce Safely
Many people don’t know that fresh produce is one of the most common vectors for foodborne illness pathogens.
- Buying Locally Grown Produce Won’t Protect You
Some people think that buying food locally will help protect them against foodborne illness. That’s not true.
- What Are the Symptoms of Common Foodborne Pathogens?
Knowing the common symptoms of foodborne illness can protect your family since you’ll know when to call a doctor. Different pathogens produce different symptoms.
