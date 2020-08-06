Which Stores Sold Onions Recalled For Possible Salmonella?

by

The newest Salmonella Newport outbreak has sickened at least 396 people in 34 states and has hospitalized 59. The outbreak is potentially linked to red onions sold by Thomson International. Those onions were recalled last week. But which stores sold the onions recalled for possible Salmonella contamination? And are products made with those onions recalled?

According to recall notices posted on their web sites, ALDI, Food Lion, Giant Eagle/Market District, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop/Giant Food Stores, Smiths, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, and Walmart allegedly sold these onions under various store names and brand names, and some were used to make other products such as salads and stir fries.

In addition, Taylor Farms is recalling meat and poultry products made with these onions that were sold at HEB stores, Walmart stores, and others in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. Those items include Chicken Salad Deli Snack, Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken, and Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray, among others.

And Costco recalled red onions and products made with them on August 7, 2020. The onions were sold at various stores in different states around the country.

The recall notices state that these onions, along with products made with them, should not be sold. We don’t know if any of these stores sold any onions potentially linked to the outbreak. The Taylor Farms recall specifically states no illnesses have been reported in association with their recalled items.

ALDI

ALDI, in partnership with Onions 52, recalled red, white and yellow onions from select stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Sweet onions were removed from select stores in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. The onions were also available through Instacart orders. More details on the recalled onions:

Sweet onions were packaged in a 2 pound bag, with UPC number 033383602912 in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Red onions, also packaged in a 2 pound bag with UPC number 033383601014, White onions sold in 2 pound bags with UPC number 033383600512, and Yellow onions, sold in a 3 pound bag with UPC number 033383600024, were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Food Lion

Food Lion has recalled all varieties of onions that have come into contact with the red onions that are potentially contaminated with Salmonella Newport. The recalled items are jumbo red onions sold between May 24 and July 31, and jumbo white onions, jumbo yellow onions, and three pound bags of yellow onions sold between May 24 through August 1. The onions were sold at select Food Lion stores in the produce section.

The recall also includes sliced red onions and stir fry vegetables that were prepared in-store and sold in the in-store cut fruit and vegetable department at the same select Food Lion stores between May 24 and July 31, 2020.

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle is recalling prepared foods and deli items that were made with the recalled. You can see the long list of recalled items at the Giant Eagle recall page at gianteagle.com. They include Pepper Steak over Rice, Cajun Style Chicken, Zucchini Pancakes, MD Caprese Salad, MD Buffalo Chicken Salad, MD Greek Salad with Balsamic Dressing, Berry Salad for Two, Cucumber Salad, Italian Hero, Sheet Vegetable Pizza, and Lemon Almond Chicken Salad, among others.

In addition, Giant Eagle/Market District recalled onions that were sold since June 6, 2020. They include bulk and bagged Spanish onions with PC/PLU/NC number 4093, bulk and bagged white onions with PC/PLU/NC 4663, and bulk and bagged red onions with PC/PLU/NC 3286 and 4082.

Kroger, Smiths, Fry’s, Fred Meyer

Kroger is recalling red, white, small yellow onions, and Kroger yellow onions for solid at Kroger, Smiths, and Fry’s stores for possible Salmonella contamination. The onions listed below were sold between May 11, 2020 and August 3, 2020 at Smiths stores. They include:

Yellow onions small, with PLU number 4665 and purchase dates May 18, 2020 through July 6, 2020.

White onions – medium, with PLU number 4663 and purchase dates May 11, 2020 through August 3, 2020.

Red onions with UPC number 11110-18222 in 2 pound bags, with purchase dates May 11, 2020 through August 3, 2020.

Kroger yellow onions with UPC number 11110-91682, sold in 3 pound bags with purchase dates May 11, 2020 through August 3, 2020.

These onions were recalled from Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Fry’s, and Smiths stores:

Vidalia onions and yellow jumbo, with PLU number 4166 and purchase dates June 13, 2020 to June 23, 2020.

Red onions with UPC number 11110-18222, packaged in 2 pound bags and sold through June 13, 2020 through June 23, 2020.

Sweet onions import medium, sold in 5 pound bags with UPC number 33383-60283 and purchased from June 13, 2020 through June 23, 2020.

These items were sold at Krogers stores in the Greater Memphis area in Tennessee, and in Arkansas; Mississippi; Western Kentucky; North Carolina; Virginia; Eastern West Virginia; Eastern Kentucky; Southeastern Ohio; and Fred Meyer stores. The purchase date for all of the below products are May 15, 2020 through August 1, 2020.

Red onions jumbo with PLU 4082

While onions – medium with PLU number 4663

Yellow onions – small with PLU number 4665

Red Onions in 2 pound bags with UPC number 11110-18222

Yellow onions sold in 5 pound bags with UPC number 11110-18223

Kroger yellow onions sold in 3 pound bags with UPC number 11110-91682

Kroger white onions sold in 2 pound bags with UPC number 11110-91684

Kroger white onions sold in 2 pound bags, with UPC number 33383-60051

Publix

Publix Super markets is recalling red onions packaged by Del Monte Fresh Produce that is associated with the Thomson International Inc. recall because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The red onions were sold in bulk merchandise displays in the produce department of Publix stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The bulk red onions have the product look-up number (PLU) 4082. All lot codes shipped to Publix in the month of July are recalled.

Stop & Shop/Giant Food Stores

Stopo & Shop and Giant Food Stores are recalling items made with the Lancaster red onion products. They include:

Lancaster Kabob Kit in 30 ounce packages, with UPC number 081305501884 and codes 8/8 and 8/11

SB Corn Cob Kabobs in 24 ounce packages, with UPC number 068826755664 and codes 8/9 and 8/13

SB Grill Veg with Mushroom in 21 ounce packages, with UPC number 068826754362 and codes 8/7, 8,8, 8/9, and 8/10

SB Stir Fry Blend in 14 ounce packages with UPC number 068826755342 and codes 8/8, 8/9, 8/10, and 8/12

SB WH Mushroom Kabob Kit in 17 ounce packages, with UPC number 068826754361 and codes 8/7, 8/9, 8/11, and 8/12

Store Brand Diced Red Onions sold in 8 ounce boxes, with UPC number 68826716310 and codes 8/9, 8/10, and 8/13

Walmart

Walmart stores are recalling red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from 1,500 Walmart stores in 26 states. The states where those stores are located are Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you purchased any of these recalled onions linked to the Salmonella Newport outbreak, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage and, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. You should then clean the area where you stored the onions and wash your hands well.