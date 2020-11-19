Unusual Holiday Cooking Tips During COVID-19 From the CDC

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is offering some unusual holiday cooking tips during the COVID-19 pandemic. They state that, “Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19. It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food, food packaging, or utensils that have the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way that the virus is spread.”

If you are hosting a small holiday gathering, think about these tips, and as always, follow basic food safety rules. You don’t want to add food poisoning to the list of things we’re already stressing over.

First, encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and members of their own household only. Do not host a potluck.

Second, wear a mask while preparing food or serving food to other guests. Guests are defined as people who do not live in your household; that includes students home for the holidays.

Everyone should have a plan for where to store their masks while eating and drinking. Keep it in a dry, breathable bag such as a paper bag while you eat.

Limit the number of people going in and out of the kitchen and around the grill. And have one person wearing a mask serve all of the food so multiple people aren’t touching serving utensils. And use single-use options for salad dressings and condiments.

Limit crowding when the food is served by keeping a 6-foot distance between guests. Avoid crowded buffets and drink stations. Change and launder linens immediately after the party. And make sure you have no touch trash cans to discard food and other items.

So if you choose to host a Thanksgiving dinner, follow these unusual holiday cooking tips and don’t forget to wash your hands!