Al-Rabih Halva Also Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

Al-Rabih halva is also being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination, a few days after that company’s tahini was recalled for the same contaminant. This information was found during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. The recalling company is Phoenicia Group Inc. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Al-Rabih Halva/Halawa – Plain/ Traditional, that is packaged in 454 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 7 70338 10055 9. And the code on the package is Lot #184 34520. The product’s best before date is December 1, 2022 (01/DE/22). It was sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level.

The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is also making sure that the company is removing this product from store shelves.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook it first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the pathogen.