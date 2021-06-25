Recall of Al-Rabih Tahini For Possible Salmonella Updated

by

The recall of Al-Rabih Tahini for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated to include another product size. That tahini was originally recalled in Canada on June 14, 2021. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Phoenicia Group Inc.

The recall of Al-Rabih tahini now includes Al-Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame) Sesame Paste that is sold in 4.54 kilogram packages. The UPC number on the product is 5 281003 551101. The lot number is 129130 27320, and the best before date stamped on the package is September 4, 2022 (22/SE/04). This product was sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold nationally at the consumer level.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation and this may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be updated through food recall warnings at the CFIA web page. The government is making sure that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a double sealed package in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can occur 6 to 72 hours after infection. Those symptoms include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.