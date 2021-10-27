Bobo’s Almond Butter Bars Recalled For Peanuts; One Reaction Reported

by

Bobo’s Almond Butter Bars in 4-pack containers are being recalled for peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. One consumer told they company there was an allergic reaction illness related to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado.

The recalled item is Bobo’s Almond Butter Bars (Almond Butter Protein Bars) that were sold through select Target stores nationwide. The bars weigh 2.2 ounces and are packaged in a 4-pack.

The individual bar UPC number is 8-29262-00201-6. The bars in the 4-pack Multipack have the UPC number 8-29262-00326-6, and the Master Case UPC number is 8-29262-00370-9. The lot code on a stamp on the back of the bar is 1H18403L. And the best if used by date is 5/15/2022 (May 15, 2022). No other Bobo’s product with this best by date is affected by this recall.

If you bought this Bobo’s Almond Butter Bars are are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the bar away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a peanut allergy can begin at any time in the lifespan, although it most often starts during childhood. Symptoms can range from mild to severe. Severe symptoms can include anaphylaxis. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should see a doctor.