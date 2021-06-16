Cooked Shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden Outbreak Sickens at Least Six

by

According to the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table, the latest outbreak is a cooked shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak that has sickened at least six people. We do not know where the ill persons live, their ages, or if anyone has been hospitalized. We do know that the most recent illness occurred in late April 2021.

Pre-cooked shrimp, of unknown origin, has become the focus of the FDA investigation. The government thinks that the product lots that are linked to these illnesses are past their shelf life and are no longer available for sale. The outbreak table does not state if the shrimp was sold frozen or not. And the FDA did not supply the brand name, the company that produced the shrimp, the dates the shrimp was for sale, or the lot numbers.

If the shrimp was sold frozen, they could still be stored in consumers’ home freezers. Even if they were sold fresh, people often freeze shrimp, whether cooked or uncooked, for later use.

The notice ends with this statement, “FDA continues to investigate and if FDA’s outbreak investigation results in specific actionable steps for consumers to take to protect themselves, a public health advisory will be issued.”

Salmonella Weltevreden is an emerging cause of illness in tropical regions, according to a study published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases. And 90% of the shrimp sold in the United States is imported, most from farms in southeast Asian and Central America.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin 6 to 72 hours after a person eats food contaminated with the pathogen. Symptoms can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that be be bloody or watery. If you have experienced those symptoms, especially after eating shrimp or seafood, see your doctor. You may be part of this cooked shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak.