Durisan Non-Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Recall Expanded Again

The Durisan Non-Alcohol Hand Sanitizer recall for possible Burkholderia contaminans has been expanded again to include more products. The recall notice states that the products were contaminated with a common municipal water supply borne bacteria. Using a hand sanitizer contaminated with this pathogen is considered low virulence, and problems can range from no reaction to possible reactions in a person with a hand wound or scrapes who has a compromised immune system. No “qualified” reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

Durisan expanded their original recall in April 2021 to include all of its hand sanitizer products produced after April 10, 2019 that had not expired. But the company discovered that promotional orders as well as small run production lot numbers were not listed in the recall. The new recall notice lists are affected lot numbers.

You can see the long list of package sizes, UPC numbers, and NDC numbers at the FDA web site. The recall includes product sizes ranging from 0.61 ounce to 33.81 ounce, and also incudes hand wipes. The lot numbers of the recalled products are listed on another chart on that page.

Durisan has provided written notification to its distributors and retailers and is alerting consumers through this recall notice. If you purchased this product, stop using it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or return it to Durisan.

If you have used any of these recalled Durisan non-alcohol hand sanitizer products and have experienced an adverse reaction, see your doctor. You should then tell the FDA about your issue by reporting it through the government’s MedWatch Adverse Reporting Program, either online, through regular mail, or by fax.