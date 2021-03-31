FDA Updates Non-viral Hepatitis Real Water Outbreak Investigation

by

The FDA has updated their non-viral hepatitis Real Water outbreak investigation with more information. There are a “number of reports” of acute non-viral hepatitis in the state of Nevada that are associated with Real Water brand alkaline water. The official case count remains at five sick, with all five patients hospitalized. All of those patients live in Nevada.

The FDA now knows that Real Water alkaline water is still being offered for sale through online retailers. The government is trying to locate any remaining product so they are not available for consumers to purchase. The FDA will continue to monitor this situation and follow up with retailers as they find more offered for sale.

The FDA is also conducting and audit to gauge the effectiveness of the voluntary recall that was issued by Real Water last week. As of March 31, 2021, the audit has found that, before contact was initiated by the FDA, a number of distributors had not received notification directly from the firm about this recall. And, as of March 31, 2021, Real Water Inc. is still promoting the product on social media despite having issued a recall. The public is used to report any product being offered for sale to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in their region.

So the FDA is reiterating that it is crucially important that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water. This product is available in several sizes ranging from 1.5 liters, 1 liter, 500 mil, and 1 gallon ready-to-drink bottles; to 5 gallon and 3 gallon dispensers sold through home delivery, and 4 ounce bottles of Real Water concentrate.

The notice states that “Given a lack of cooperation by the firm, FDA investigators have been unable to complete investigations at the “Real Water” Inc. facilities in Henderson, Nevada and Mesa, Arizona and have not been provided with requested records. As a result, on March 23 and on March 25, FDA issued a Demand for Records under section 414 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

Consumption of Real Water alkaline water remains the only common link identified among all of the cases to date. The investigation is still ongoing, but current epidemiologic information indicates that this alkaline water may be the cause of these illnesses.

If you have consumed Real Water alkaline water and have been ill with the symptoms of hepatitis, see your doctor. Those symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored stools, yellow eyes and skin (jaundice), and joint pain. You may be part of this non-viral hepatitis Real Water outbreak.