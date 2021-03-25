FDA Updates Real Water Alkaline Water Hepatitis Outbreak Investigation

by

FDA has updated its Real Water alkaline water hepatitis outbreak investigation with more information. The latest update, which is not dated, states, “Given a lack of cooperation by the firm, FDA investigators have been unable to complete investigations at the “Real Water” Inc. facilities in Henderson, Nevada and Mesa, Arizona and have not been provided with any records. As a result, on March 23, FDA issued a Demand for Records under section 414 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

The FDA, CDC, and the Southern Nevada Health District are investigating a “number of reports” of acute non-viral hepatitis infections in the state of Nevada. These cases are associated with the consumption of Real Water alkaline water.

The consumption of Real Water alkaline water is the only common link that has been identified among all of the cases to date. This brand is owned by Real Water Inc., which is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. Current epidemiologic information “indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses.”

Consumers, retailers, and restaurants should not drink, sell, cook with, or serve Real Water alkaline water until more information is known about this outbreak. These products include but are not limited to 5-gallon containers sold through home delivery/subscription, bottles that are sold online and in stores, and Real Water concentrate, which is sold online.

On March 19, 2021, the firm’s website reported that the 5-gallon containers are delivered to homes in several areas of the country through distributors. But the firm removed this information from their website and did not tell the FDA. The FDA has determined that one distributor in the Honolulu, Hawaii area and one distributor in Orange County, California are no longer in partnership with Real Water Inc.

The other areas that the firm had reported receiving 5-gallon containers were:

St. George, UT through Real Water Southern Utah

Tucson, AZ through Aqua Pure

Ventura and Santa Barbara, CA through Real Water Gold Coast

Real Water, Inc. has not provided FDA with the records the government requested regarding distribution of its products. So the FDA cannot conclusively determine if the firms listed above did or did not distribute Real Water. These records are included in the FDA’s Demand for Records.

According to the firm’s website, Real Water is sold in 1 gallon, 500 mL (16.9 ounce.), 1 liter, and 1.5 liter plastic bottles and in a 750 mL glass bottle.

If you have any of these products in your home, do not drink them. Return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored stools, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice, which is yellow skin. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.