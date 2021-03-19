FDA Updates Real Water Non-viral Hepatitis Outbreak

by

The FDA has updated the Real Water non-Viral hepatitis outbreak that has sickened at least five children living in Nevada. The consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water is the only common link identified among all of the cases so far. This brand of water is owned by Real Water, Inc. of Mesa, Arizona.

FDA is in the beginning stage of this investigation, and more products may be connected to this outbreak. An investigation at the Real Water firm has begun.

What’s new in this update s that the government has added areas in the country where the water was distributed. The water was sold in 5-gallon containers through home delivery and subscription; in bottles that were sold online and in stores; and as “Real Water” concentrate that is sold online.

The 5-gallon containers are delivered to consumers in these areas by these distributors, according to the company’s website:

Honolulu, Hawaii through Aloha Water

Orange County, California through Paradise Bottling Company

St. George, Utah through Real Water Southern Utah

Tucson, Arizona through Aqua Pure

Ventura and Santa Barbara, California through Real Water Gold Coast

And, according to the firms’ website, Real Water is sold in 1 gallon, 500 mL (16.9 ounce), 1 liter, and 1.5 liter plastic bottles, and is also sold in a 750 mL glass bottle.

Five children from Nevada contracted acute non-viral hepatitis that resulted in acute liver failure in November 2020. All of the patients were hospitalized, and all have since recovered.

Consumers, retailers, and restaurants should not drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until the FDA knows more about these Real Water non-viral hepatitis illnesses.

Symptoms of all types of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, are similar. They can include loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, dark urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see their doctor.