Real Water Non-Viral Hepatitis Illnesses Investigated by FDA

The FDA is investigating Real Water non-viral hepatitis illnesses, according to an outbreak investigation notice. The CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District are aiding in the investigation.

On March 13, the FDA was told by the Southern Nevada Health District about five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in infants and children that occurred in November 2020 with an unknown cause. Those cases resulted in acute liver failure. All five patients were hospitalized and have since recovered. All of these children live in Nevada. The last illness onset date was November 29, 2020.

All of the children consumed “Real Water” brand alkaline water. The patients lived in four different households. Five more people, including two adults and three children, from two of the four households reported adverse symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and fatigue.

The consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water is the only common link that investigators found among all of the cases to date. This brand of alkaline water is owned by Real Water, Inc., which is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

The investigation is online but epidemiologic information indicates that this alkaline water may be the cause of the illnesses. There may be more products connected to this outbreak as this Real water non-viral hepatitis illnesses investigation continues.

The government says that consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until more information is known about this outbreak.

Symptoms of all types of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, are similar. They can include fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. Hepatitis can cause liver damage. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.