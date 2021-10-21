FDA Weighs In on Onion Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the onion Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states. The outbreak is linked to whole fresh onions imported by ProSource Inc. according to FDA traceback. The onions came from Chihuahua, Mexico. These may not be the only onions involved in this outbreak, according to government officials.

Illness subclusters so far are associated with restaurants and food service locations. The government is advising restaurants, retailers, and consumers to not eat, sell or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc. that were imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1 through August 27, 2021, or products containing these onions. ProSource Inc. is voluntarily recalling these onions.

Since illness onset dates start on May 31, 2021, that means there probably are more onions from other suppliers associated with this outbreak.

If you are buying onions from a grocery store or are ordering food from a restaurant that is made with onions, you should ask where the onions came from. If they came from ProSource Inc. or were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, do not buy or eat them. If the store or restaurant does not know where the onions came from, do not buy or eat them.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically start a few hours to a few days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. People usually suffer from a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery.

If you have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor, especially if you have eaten raw onions and have had diarrhea for three days or a fever above 102°F. You may be part of this onion Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.