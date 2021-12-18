Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Positive For Listeria in MI

by

Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce has tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). A sample of that product that was collected as part of routine sampling and was analyzed by MDARD. No illnesses have been reported in Michigan in association with the consumption of these leafy greens.

The product is Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce that is packaged in a 9 ounce clear plastic bag with a red and green label with white lettering. The use by date and lot code that is printed on the label is DEC 08 Z324B05A 16:04 07; Product of USA. That information is on the upper right corner of the front part of the bag.

If you bought that specific product, Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce, with that use by date and lot code, do not eat it. The use by date has passed, but some consumers could still have this item in their refrigerator. You can throw the lettuce away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. Symptoms include a stiff neck, high fever, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be especially careful of this pathogen, since listeriosis can cause miscarriage and stillbirth, even though the woman’s illness may seem mild. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.