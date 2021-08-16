Genji Pacific Shrimp Sushi Rolls Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Genji Pacific Shrimp Sushi Rolls are being recalled because they contain cocktail shrimp produced by Avanti Frozen Foods. This secondary recall is being issued because frozen fully cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Foods from India is linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least nine people in four states. No illnesses have been reported in association with these recalled products, however. The recalling company is Genji Pacific LLC of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The recall is for 1,490 packages of sushi containing cocktail shrimp. The products are packaged in clear lid containers, with labels that indicate the product name, ingredients, and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted dates of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and the corresponding Best By Dates of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021. These items are all supposed to be eaten the day they are purchased, or the day after.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC numbers, at the FDA web site. They include Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll, Shrimp Summer Roll, Shrimp California Roll, Spicy Shrimp Inari, Double Shrimp Barbecue Roll, and Shrimp Veggie Lo Mein, among others. These items were all sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores only in California. You can see the stores where these products were sold at the FDA web site.

Although these products should have been consumed by now, the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. But if you do have any of these products in your home, throw them away immediately. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to three days to begin. Those symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.