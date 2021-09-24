Georgetown Outbreak Has Increased to 62 Sick Students and Residents

by

The Georgetown outbreak has increased to 62 sick on the Main Campus, including students and “community members.” That is an increase of 20 more patients since the last update on Thursday, September 23, 2021. We don’t know the official patient age range in this outbreak, but college age students are in their late teens to early or mid 20s. Staff members are included in this outbreak.

Health officials have seen a “marked decrease” in case numbers over the past two days, according to the update from the administration. The university is still coordinating with DC Health to investigate the source of these illnesses.

Officials have still not identified a common food source among those who have been sick, which includes students and staff living both on- and off-campus. Georgetown University is continuing increased cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas in residence halls and dining spaces, even though an earlier update said that the illness is probably not being passed person-to-person. No one has been hospitalized, although some patients were rehydrated at area emergency rooms.

Symptoms of this outbreak include severe stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which are classic symptoms of many pathogens, including E. coli, Salmonella, norovirus, Clostridium perfringens, and Campylobacter. But the symptoms are “short-lived,” which probably eliminates E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter, which usually last for days. Since norovirus is very contagious and is spread through person-to-person contact, that pathogen may be eliminated as a source.

Campylobacter infections usually last three to five days. Salmonella infections usually last four to seven days. E. coli food poisoning usually lasts five to ten days. Clostridium perfringens illnesses usually last about 24 hours. And norovirus symptoms usually last one to three days.

Patients are advised to remain home or in their rooms until symptoms have passed. And anyone who has been sickened should contact the administration so officials have an accurate case count.