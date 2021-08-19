Great Moon Buffet Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 17 in West St. Paul, MN

by

A Salmonella outbreak at Great Moon Buffet in West St. Paul, MN has sickened 17 people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Three people were hospitalized.

The illnesses are associated with meals purchased at the restaurant from June 26 to June 28 and some July visits to the restaurant. A particular food item has not yet been identified, the investigation is ongoing.

Thirteen of the illnesses are lab-confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis. Four of the illnesses were reported from people who ate at the restaurant but weren’t tested.

After the illnesses were reported, health officials initiated interventions at Great Moon Buffet and the risk is no longer ongoing, according to the health department.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include vomiting, fever, chills, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually develop within six to 72 hours of eating contaminated food and last about a week. Some people with Salmonella infections develop long-term complications including irritable bowel syndrome, reactive arthritis, and high blood pressure.

In Minnesota, about 800 cases of Salmonella are reported each year. Salmonella Enteritidis is the serotype most commonly identified with these illnesses.