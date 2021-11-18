Green Giant Fresh Onion Recall For Possible Salmonella Updated

by

The Green Giant Fresh onion voluntary recall for possible Salmonella contamination that was issued on October 26, 2021 has been updated because another distribution location was identified. The onions were distributed to a UNFI retail distribution center in Champaign, Illinois, as well as to distribution centers in Hopkins, Minnesota; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Fargo, North Dakota. The onions were imported from Mexico.

This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable items. The recalling company is Potandon Produce LLC of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

An onion packer told the company that it had supplied Potandon Produce with onions recalled by Keeler Family Farms in association with a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has now sickened almost 800 people in 38 states and Puerto Rico.

The recalled onions are all Green Giant Fresh brand and were delivered in July and August, 2021. The whole yellow onions packaged in 3 pound bags has the UPC number 60580600123-9 on the bag label, along with the lot numbers 149007 and 119008. Whole yellow onions in a 5 pound bag has the UPC number 60580600170-3 printed on the label, along with lot number 049008. Finally, whole white onions that are packaged in 2 pound bags has the UPC number 60580600218-2 and the lot number 139008.

If you purchased these Green Giant Fresh onions, do not eat them. Throw them away if you have them in your pantry, or if you used them as an ingredient in a recipe. Put the onions or the food in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure trash can. You can also take the onions back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start a few hours to a few days, up to a week, after eating food contaminated with this pathogen.