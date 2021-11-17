Now 892 Sick in the Salmonella Onion Outbreak; 183 Hospitalized

by

There are now 892 sick in Salmonella onion outbreak that is linked to red, white, and yellow onions imported from Mexico as of November 12, 2021. One hundred eighty three people have been hospitalized. That is an increase of 84 new cases, one new state (Hawaii), and 26 new hospitalizations since the last update on October 29, 2021.

The patient case count by state is: Alabama (5), Arkansas (17), California (14), Colorado (3), Connecticut (5), Florida (43), Georgia (2), Hawaii (1), Illinois (48), Indiana (1), Iowa (4), Kansas (17), Kentucky (9), Louisiana (8), Maryland (63), Massachusetts (13), Michigan (10), Minnesota (25), Mississippi (3), Missouri (51), Nebraska (9), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (11), New York (20), North Carolina (23), North Dakota (4), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (114), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (13), Puerto Rico (4), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (9), Tennessee (14), Texas (207), Utah (3), Virginia (69), West Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (30). Illness onset dates range from May 31, 2021 to October 25, 2021. The patient age range is from less than one year to 101 years. Of 571 people who gave information to officials, 183, or 32%, have been hospitalized.

Many different companies have recalled onions. All of the onions were supplied by ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms and were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021. Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that this outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections is linked to onions.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, importers, and food processors, said, “This outbreak is still growing, even though the shelf life of the onions in question is almost over. We hope that more people learn about this outbreak and avoid illness by discarding recalled onions.”

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start six hours to three days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten onions and have ben sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this multistate outbreak.