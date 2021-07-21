HanSang Pork and Vegetable Gyoza Recalled in Canada

by

HanSang Pork and Vegetable Gyoza is being recalled in Canada for milk and coconut, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those two ingredients, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adviser reactions have been reported to the company to date in conreciotn with the consumption of this product. The recall was updated to include more dates codes. The recalling firm is Lemond Food Corp.

The recalled product is HanSang Pork and Vegetable Gyoza packaged in 680 gram containers. The UPC number stamped on the label is 7 61898 71329 7 and the codes or best before dates on the product range from 04.02.2023 (April 4, 2023) up to and including 06.23.2023 (Jun 23, 2023).

This recall was triggered by a recall in the United States. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to more recalls. If this happens, a notice will be posed in the CFIA’s recall page.

If you are allergic to milk and/or coconut, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat this product. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take the gyoza back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in the life cycle. Typical food allergy symptoms can include tingling of the mouth and lips, hives, nausea, vomiting, and tightening of the throat. See a doctor if you experience these symptoms.