Haven St. Rise THC Infused Gummies Recalled For Mould

Haven St. Rise THC Infused Gummies are being recalled in Canada because the may contain mould, or mold, that can temporarily affect health. To date, TerrAscend Canada has received ten complaints regarding the recalled lots, none of which involved an adverse reaction. Health Canada has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall.

The recall is for 33 lots of two edible cannabis products that were made by TerrAscend Canada. Three products were sold through provincially-authorized retailers in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland.

The recalled product names are Haven St. Rise THC No. 570 Wild Berry Infused Gummy with lot numbers 2002172, 2002228, 2002291, 2002307, 2002308, 2002364, 2002366, 2002372,2002374, 2002381, 2002591, 2002593, 2002670, 2002672, 2002674, 2002774, and 2002794. Also recalled is Haven St. Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon THC Infused Gummy with lot numbers 2002230, 2002232, 2002289, 2002311, 2002313, 2002339, 2002341, 2002368, 2002370, 2002595, 2002597, 2002599, 2002601, 2002738, 2002740, and 2002742. You can see pictures of product packages and the names of the distributors in each province at the Healthy Canadians web site.

In some people, mold can cause an allergic reaction such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, running nose, and watery or itchy eyes. Exposure to a mouldy product can cause temporary adverse health effects. The probability of a serious problem is remote.

There were 330,927 units of the recalled product sold in the provinces listed above. The recalled products were sold from September 2020 to January 2021.

If you purchased either of these products, immediately stop using them. Return the unopened product to the retailer where the product was purchased. Any open or partially used product should be discarded securely in a garbage can with a tight fitting lid, out of reach of children and young people.