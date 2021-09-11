La Mex Salmonella Outbreak in Morris, Illinois Sickens Eight

by

A La Mex Salmonella outbreak in Morris, Illinois has sickened at least eight people, according to a press release by the Grundy County Health Department. That restaurant is located at 115 East Jackson Street. The restaurant has closed voluntarily and is cooperating with the health department investigation.

This outbreak may be part of a multistate Salmonella outbreak, according to the press release. Officials from the FDA, CDC, and local health partners are investigating this outbreak.

Officials say that the patients ate at that restaurant between August 31, 2021 and September 7, 2021. If you dined there during that time frame and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.

The health department said that the outbreak doesn’t appear to be connected to operating errors or issues in the restaurant, but with food sold by their supplier. That means that there could be more illnesses connected to this outbreak, depending on which facilities that supplier sold food to.

In fact, a Salmonella outbreak at El Sombrero restaurant in Fox River Grove, Illinois was announced just last week. The number of ill persons in that outbreak was not specified. Fox River Grove and Morris, Illinois are about 78 miles apart.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start getting six a few hours up to six days after infection, and the illness typically resolves within a few days to a week.

Most people do not require medical attention for this illness, but some do get sick enough to need hospitalization. And even if you recover completely, there are long term complications of this illness that include endocarditis, high blood pressure, reactive arthritis, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you have been ill with those symptoms and ate at that restaurant during the time frame specified, see your doctor. You may be part of this La Mex Salmonella outbreak.