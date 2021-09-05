by

An El Sombrero Salmonella outbreak in Fox River Grove, Illinois has sickened an unnamed number of people, according to the McHenry County Department of Health. The restaurant is located at 314 Lincoln Avenue in that city. The business has voluntarily closed and is cooperating with public health officials during the investigation.

The county is asking that anyone who ate there from August 23, 2021 to September 3, 2021 complete a survey to assist the county in collecting data to conduct a comprehensive investigation of this outbreak. The survey is a secure and is HIPAA compliant, and no personal or medical information will be released.

The survey includes questions about symptoms, illness onset, doctor’s visits, and foods that were eaten at the restaurant. Even if you ate there and didn’t get sick, you should complete the survey to help investigators eliminate potential suspected foods.

If you ate there on the dates mentioned and have been ill, the county is asking that you see your doctor and get tested for the pathogen. Even if you recover completely after contracting this infection, there are long term health complications that could occur.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, body aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Most people recover without medical treatment within a few days, but some, especially children, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, can become sick enough to require hospitalization.

If you have been ill with these symptoms and ate at that restaurant, see your doctor. You may be part of this El Sombrero Salmonella outbreak.