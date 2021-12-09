Lahaina Sports Bar in Lahaina, Hawaii Closed For Cockroaches

by

The Lahaina Sports Bar in Lahaina, Hawaii has been closed for a cockroach infestation, according to the State of Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). The bar, located at 843 Wainee Street, had a red placard issued on December 7, 2021. Both adult and juvenile cockroach activity was observed. The food establishment must remain closed until all of the violations noted are resolved and the DOH conducts a follow up inspection.

Cockroaches can carry many pathogens that cause human disease, including Staphylococcus, Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter Salmonella, and Giardia. They spread these pathogens through their saliva and through droppings and also through direct contact.

The violations were found during a routine inspection. During that time, the DOH inspector noted that many live adult and juvenile cockroaches were found throughout the kitchen. The insects were crawling on various food contact surfaces and a cockroach egg case was found within the bar hand wash sink.

The inspector also found abundant food debris and grease accumulation underneath and on various pieces of kitchen equipment. Cockroaches were observed in these areas. The inspector found that the areas were not being cleaned every night as required by food safety law.

Two other critical violations were observed and were corrected onsite. A hand wash sink was being used to clean dirty pans and utensils, and the mechanical dishwasher had no concentration of sanitizer.

The restaurant had been cited before for the presence of roaches, grease build-up and food debris, and the DOH had discussed remedial actions with the owner as recently as May 2021. During this December 2021 inspection, the restaurant was closed immediately to protect public health.

Before it can reopen, the restaurant must fully clean the kitchen, and also must set up a treatment plan with a pest control company to eradicate the current cockroach population. The inspector believes that pest treatments need to occur daily or every other day at a minimum for the first week. The owner also needs to remain in contact with the inspector on these pest control treatments and monitoring. A follow up inspection was scheduled for December 8, 2021.