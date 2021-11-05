Onion Salmonella Recalls Begin in Association With Outbreak

by

Onion Salmonella recalls, including secondary recalls, have started in association with a huge outbreak that has sickened at least 808 people in 37 states and Puerto Rico. The onions were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. It’s important to understand that if you aren’t sure whether or not onions you have in your home are part of this recall, you should throw them away anyway. The cost of replacing onions is minimal compared to the cost of a Salmonella infection.

The recalls started on October 21, 2021 and continue to this day. The onions have a shelf life of three months if properly stored, so are most likely not available for sale any more. But some may be frozen in consumers’ home freezers. Freezing does not destroy Salmonella bacteria.

On October 21, 2021, ProSource Inc. recalled onions that were imported from Mexico between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021. The brand names of the yellow, white, and red onions include Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial. These onions were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

On October 22 2o21, Keeler Family Farms recalled red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico that were shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021. The brand name is MVP onions. These onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

On October 23, 2021, Potandon Produce voluntarily recalled red, white, and yellow onions that were sold under the Green Giant brand name. The onions were sourced from ProSource Produce (ProSource Inc.). The onions were delivered directly to three UNFI retail distribution centers in Fargo, North Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Hopkins, Minnesota between July 9 and August 6, 2021.

On October 23, 2021, HelloFresh recalled products in their meal service delivery kits that were made with these onions. You can see the HelloFresh Product Codes and production weeks at the FDA web site. The codes are on the meal package boxes.

On October 23, 2021, EveryPlate issued a recall notice for their meal delivery products containing these onions. The Product Codes can be seen on a chart at the FDA web site. The codes are on the meal delivery boxes.

On October 26, 2021, Potandon Produce expanded their recall of Green Giant yellow and white onions that were shipped to delivery locations in Hopkins, Minnesota; Fargo, North Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota. You can see the chart with details at the FDA web site.

On November 4, 2021, Pier-C Produce recalled white onions in two pound bags that were sourced from Keeler Family Farms. The onions were sold in Florida and were shipped to two unnamed establishments; a retailer and wholesaler in that state.

If you purchased these onions, or aren’t sure whether or not you did, throw them away in a sealed double bagged container. You can also take the onions back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Clean the storage area and any items that may have come into contact with the onions after you get rid of them.

If you ate these onions, especially if they were eaten raw, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.