The possible Real Water non-viral hepatitis outbreak is prompting a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Health Alert Network (HAN) Alert. Five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis of unknown etiology were reported to the Southern Nevada Heath District between November and December 2020. The CDC is assisting the investigation about a potential link between those illnesses and consumption of Real Water alkaline water and other possible etiologies.

The CDC and FDA were notified about those five Nevada cases by the SNHD in Nevada on March 13, 2021. The patient age range is from seven months to five years. The children were taken to a hospital between November 10, 2020, and December 3, 2020, with vomiting, poor intake, and fatigue.

Lab testing on the paints showed elevated hepatic transaminases, hyperbilirubinemia, coagulopathy, and a negative viral hepatitis serology panel. All of the patients were transferred to a pediatric tertiary-care specialty liver unit because of concerns for acute liver failure and the possible need for transplantations. All of the children recovered and returned home.

In addition to those cases, several adults and other children living in the cases’ households reported similar but less severe symptoms including nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and anorexia.

The notice states that there is a strong link between those cases and Real Water alkaline water from preliminary epidemiologic investigation. Real Water has issued a recall on their products, although the FDA is reporting that some online retailers are continuing to sell the products.

The FDA suggests that consumers, retailers, and restaurants not drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until the investigation progresses and more information is known about these illnesses. And the FDA advises that Real Water not be given to pets.