A public health alert for Listeria in Little Hatch’s ready to eat foods has been issued by the FDA. The FDA is advising consumers not to purchase or eat Little Hatch’s ready to eat Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Queso, Spicy Queso, Roasted Chili Salsa Medium, and Roasted Chili Salsa Hot because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Those products were sold in 13.5 ounce or 14 ounce containers.

The FDA confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 23 of 149 samples taken from processing, packaging, and storage areas at the manufacturing facility, including various food-contact surfaces. The alert is being issued because the agency is concerned with the firm’s ongoing Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The bacteria can become established in a facility and and can be very difficult to eradicate, because the pathogen can form biofilms that protect it from disinfectants.

Little Hatch’s products are manufactured by Interstate Food Products, LLC and are distributed to these stores: Whole Foods Market Distribution Center in Denver, Colorado; Whole Foods Market Rocky Mountain Regional states in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Utah, Texas, and Wyoming; Natural Grocers in Denver, Colorado; and Lucky Market in Denver, Colorado.

On May 20, 2021, Interstate Food Products voluntarily recalled Little Hatch’s Jalapeño Cream Cheese for possible Listeria contamination, as confirmed by FDA testing. That recall was expanded on June 2, 2021, to include Queso Dip and Spicy Queso Dip. On June 15, 2021, Interstate Food Products told the FDA that they may need to expand the recall again to include the Roasted Chili Salsa Hot after their own internal test found and confirmed positive Listeria monocytogenes contamination in that product. A recall was not issued on the latest product until today.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash the inside walls and shelves of your fridge and wipe down other products. Rinse with clean water and dry. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling those products.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe illness and death, mostly in people who have compromised immune systems or health problems. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection. Symptoms can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.