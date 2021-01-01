Quinault Tribe Dungeness Crab Recalled For Domoic Acid Contamination

by

Quinault Tribe Dungeness crab is being recalled in Washington state for possible domoic acid contamination. These crabs are live or un-eviscerated. Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin that is produced by algae. It can be harmful to humans if consumed.

Domoic acid causes amnesiac shellfish poisoning. Symptoms of this illness include vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea within 24 hours of exposure. In some cases, ASP can cause permanent short-term memory loss.

All live or un-eviscerated crab that was harvested from December 23, 2020 to Debmer 28, 2020 from the Point Chehalis to Destruction Island GHPO056 zone by the Quinault Tribe are recalled. The recalled Quinault Tribe Dungeness crab was sold to food processors in Washington state, with further distribution to wholesalers and retailers.

Elevated domoic acid levels in crab viscera, which are the internal organs or “butter” was discovered during enhanced biotoxin monitoring testing. Dungeness crab meat samples have not exceeded FDA regulatory action. Eviscerated crab is not subject to recall and the crab meat may be sold or consumed.

If you purchased live or whole crab harvested by the Quinault Tribe from December 23 to December 28, 2020, destroy or eviscerate all product. You can also take the crab back to the place of purchase for a refund.

NOAA released information a few years ago about a study that showed the risk of domoic acid shellfish poisoning is increasing because of warmer ocean conditions in West Coast waters. Researchers developed a model that can predict when domoic acid levels in shellfish will go beyond safe thresholds. That will help officials make decisions about fisheries and harvesting management.