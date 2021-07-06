Recall of Al-Rabih Halva For Salmonella in Canada Updated Again

by

The recall of Al-Rabih Halva for Salmonella contamination in Canada has been updated with new product information. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is the Phoenicia Group Inc.

These products were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec at the consumer level and may have been sold nationally. The recalled items include Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa with pistachios, sold in 454 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 7 70338 10057 3. The code printed on the label is Lot #184 34920, and the best before date is December 1, 2022 (01/DE/22). The second recalled product is Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa with pistachios sold in 907 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 7 70338 10056 6. The lot code printed on the package is 98 19620, and the best before date is June 25, 2022 (22/JN/25). In Canada, the best before date is indicated by three terms: the first is the year, then the month, then the day. The first recall date in the form printed on the package is probably incorrect.

This recall for Al-Rabih Halva for Salmonella was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is underway, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens these recalls will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these items.