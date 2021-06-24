Recall of Marijuana Products For Possible Salmonella Contamination in AZ

by

A recall of marijuana products is being issued in Arizona because these items may be contaminated with Salmonella or Aspergillus bacteria. The Arizona Department of Health Services, through their lab auditors, found during a routine inspection of an independent third-party lab, that samples had tested positive for Salmonella and Aspergillus but were reported to dispensaries as free of contaminants. When the government discovered the issue, establishments took immediate action to remove the recalled products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Patients who have bought these potentially contaminated items should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them. If you have already consumed any of these products and have had symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning or an Aspergillus infection, see your doctor or visit an emergency room.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start within 6 hours to 6 days after eating something contaminated with the pathogen. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, a fever, stomach and abdominal cramps, nausea, or vomiting.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infections, most often in people who are already ill with another disease. Symptoms of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis include wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, and fever. Anyone who is allergic to Aspergillus can suffer from headache or reduced ability to smell. More serious infections include aspergilloma, with symptoms of coughing up blood and shortness of breath, or chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, which includes weight loss, coughing up blood, and shortness of breath. Invasive aspergillosis in the lungs include symptoms of fever, chest pain, coughing up blood, and shortness of breath.

You can see the long list of the recall of marijuana products, along with the brand name, product name, batch number, product type, and possible contaminant, at the Arizona Department of Health Services web site. Some of the recalled items include Harvest Platinum 14 gram Pre Pack Indica Flower, Sol Flower Dispenser and Establishments Tahiti Lime, and Tru Infusion Flower Caked Up Cherries.

If you purchased any of these recalled items, dispose of them immediately. You can contact the establishment where you bought them if you have any questions.