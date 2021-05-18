Recall of Scentsational Soaps Hand Sanitizer For Methanol Expanded

by

The recall of Scentsational Soaps hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol (wood alcohol), benzene, and acetaldehyde is being expanded to include more products. The original recall was issued on April 28, 2021. The new recall includes Goose Creek Hand Sanitizers and Coco TKO Hand Sanitizer. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

Testing conducted by the firm revealed the presence of methanol, benzene, and acetaldehyde in the products. These newly recalled hand sanitizers were sold over the internet and were also distributed nationwide in the United States by Goose Creek Candles, LLC and Coconut Stand.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, headache, vomiting, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Anyone who accidentally ingests this product, or who uses it as a substitute for alcohol are most at risk for this poisoning, but exposure can occur through the skin. Benzene exposure at levels above the maximum daily amount can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, along with blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Animal studies have shown that acetaldehyde can possible cause cancer in humans.

You can see the long and detailed list of recalled products at the FDA web site. The recalled products have a five-digit lot code that is printed on the bottle near the base. The products are identified by the label, scent, and lot code in the list on the FDA web site.

The recall of Scentsational Soaps products includes Goose Creek Hand Sanitizer + Aloe Goose in various scents, including Limoncello, Beach Dreams, Grape Soda, Blueberry Limeade, Melon Picnic, Optimistic Vines, and Watermelon Lemonade that are packaged in 3.38 ounce (100 ml) containers. The recall also includes Coco TKO Hand Sanitizer in Coconut Stand scent that is packaged in 3.4 ounce containers. There is no UPC number on these products.

Please check the list for the lot numbers and scents and for where the products were sold. If you purchased any of them, stop using them immediately and discard them according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

If you did have an adverse reaction after using these products, see your doctor. You can then fill out the form at the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program site to report your reaction.