Salmonella Outbreak Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Distribution List Released

by

The distribution list for the Salmonella outbreak Fratelli Beretta antipasto trays has been released by the USDA. The outbreak has sickened at least 36 people in 17 states and has hospitalized 12.

Fratelli Beretta antipasto trays were recalled on August 27, 2021, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to Italian-style meats on August 21, 2021. The recalled product is Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays. On August 31, 2021, the CDC warned consumers not to eat any of that product with a best by date on or before February 11, 2022.

The antipasto trays contain prosciutto, soppressata, Milano Salami, and coppa. The product consists of two 12-ounce trays packaged together in a 24-ounce plastic package.

The retail distribution list includes stores that may have sold the product, but may not include some stores that carried it. And the stores listed may not have sold the product. The best way to know if you have purchased this recalled product is to rely on the UPC number and the establishment number 7543B that is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The Fratelli Beretta antipasto trays may have been sold in Costco stores in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. They may also have been sold in Costco stores in selected cities in Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Please look at the list of cities carefully. If you purchased Fratelli Beretta antipasto trays from Costco stores in those cities, check to see if they have the UPC number and establishment number of the recalled products. If they do, throw them away immediately, even if some of the product has been eaten and no one has gotten sick. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. While most people recover completely from this infection, they can experience long term health complications including reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, and endocarditis.