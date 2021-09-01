CDC: Avoid Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays With Best By 2/11/22

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the Salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style meats. Their new recommendation is that consumers should avoid all Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays with the best by dates of 2/11/22 (February 11, 2022) and before, rather than just the one product that has been recalled.

The one currently recalled product is Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto prosciutto, soppressata, Milano salami, and coppa in 24 ounce vacuum sealed trays. Each tray contains two 12-ounce packages with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 073541305316. And the establishment number “EST. 7543B” is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. This product was recalled on August 27, 2021.

Do not eat the recalled product or any other Fratelli Brand Uncured Antipasto Trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. Throw them away even if some of the products have been eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you don’t know the brand of prepackaged Italian-style meats you have at home, throw them away. The investigation is ongoing to see if more of these Fratelli Beretta products are linked to illnesses.

Then wash any items, containers, utensils, and surfaces that may have touched the products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

The outbreak stands at 36 sick in 17 states. Twelve people are hospitalized because they are so sick. The last illness onset date was July 27, 2021.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever and chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. The CDC is advising people to call their doctors if they have diarrhea and a fever above 102°F; diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t improving; bloody diarrhea; signs of dehydration; or so much vomiting that you can’t keep liquids down.

If you have been ill with these symptoms, you may be part of this outbreak. And all consumers should avoid Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays with best by dates of February 11, 2022 or before.