Schoonover Farms Raw Milk and Cream Recalled in WA For Possible E. coli

Schoonover Farms raw milk and cream are being recalled in Washington state for possible E. coli contamination, according to the Washington Department of Health. The recall notice is not yet posted on that agency’s web site or on the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s recall page. News sites are picking up this story. The dairy is located in Odessa, Washington.

No illnesses have been reported to the company as of December 23, 2021 in connection with the consumption of these products. The products are retail raw whole milk and cream. The items have best by dates of December 23, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The milk and cream are packaged in 8-ounce, quart, half gallon, and 1-gallon bottles. They are sold to local consumers in Odessa, and to Rosauers and Yoke’s Fresh Market locations in Spokane, Washington.

Retail raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington state, but risks to health are serious. A warning label is required on all retail raw milk containers. And the milk must be processed and produced by a WSDA-licensed operation.

The recall was started after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture found E. coli in Schoonover Farms raw cream that was dated 12-23 (December 23, 2021). More information about this recall will be posted on the Washington State Department of Agriculture website.

If you bought any of these Schoonover Farms raw milk or cream items, do not consume them, even if some has been drunk or used and no one is sick. Bacteria can cluster in microscopic clumps in liquid, so not all parts of the liquid will be contaminated.