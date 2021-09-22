Silver Maple Cooked Diced Chicken Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Silver Maple Cooked Diced Chicken is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is an update of the recall issued on September 10, 2021 for Erie Meat frozen fully cooked diced chicken. No illnesses have been reported to the government or the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Erie Meat Products Ltd.

The chicken was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the hotel/restaurant/institutional level. That means it was likely served in restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The recalled product is Silver Maple Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken that is packaged in 4.54 kilogram packages (2 x 2.27 kilogram). The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 29810 93711 1. And the best by date on the product is 22 AL 28 (April 28, 2022).

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted a food safety investigation after the initial recall, and that investigation triggered the testing of this product. More products may be recalled. If so, that information will be posted on the CFIA web site.

This product should be discarded immediately and should not be served at any establishment. The establishment should undertake sanitizing procedures for Listeria monocytogenes after discarding the chicken.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are more likely to suffer serious complications from this infection include the elderly, those with chronic illness, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness that seems similar to the flu, but listeriosis can case miscarriage and stillbirth. If you have eaten Silver Maple cooked diced chicken and have been sick, call your doctor.