St. John Creamery Raw Goat Milk Recalled For E. coli

St. John Creamery raw goat milk is being voluntarily recalled for possible E. coli contamination in Washington state. The same product was recalled in September 2021 for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No known illnesses are associated with the consumption of this recalled goat milk at this time.

The recalled product is St. John Creamery raw goat milk that is bottled in half-gallon and one-pint containers. It was sold at the dairy’s on farm store, directly to private customers in drop groups, and at retail stores in western Washington state. The milk has best by dates through 110521 (November 5, 2021).

It is legal to sell and buy raw milk in Washington state, but all of these products must have a warning label that details the risks of consumption. You can see a picture of the product label at the Washington State Department of Agriculture web site.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria can cause serious illness. Symptoms of this infection usually start two to five days after exposure to the pathogen, but some people don’t get sick until as long as nine days later. Symptoms include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and severe and painful abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea.

In some patients, especially children under the age of five, hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a complication of this infection, can develop after this infection. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, lethargy, pale skin, easy bruising, and bleeding from the nose or mouth. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.

If you purchased St. John Creamery raw goat milk, do not consume it, even if you plan to cook with it because of the risk of cross-contamination. You can throw the container away in a double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.