St. John Creamery Raw Goat Milk has been recalled in Washington state for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The creamery is located in Stanwood, Washington.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling that was conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Tests found the pathogen in retail raw goat milk dated 100321 (October 3, 2021). The dairy is working with the Washington State Department of Agriculture to address the source of this problem.

St John Creamery Raw Goat Milk with Best By dates of 100321 (October 3, 2021) through 101121 (October 11, 2021) is recalled. The milk was bottled in half gallon and one pint containers and it was sold at the on-farm store, directly to private customers via drop groups, and at retail stores in western Washington state.

If you purchased this St. John Creamery Raw Goat Milk with those best by dates, and in those product sizes, do not consume it, even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. Bacteria can clump in very small particles in fluid, and are not always dispersed evenly in milk.

It is legal to sell raw milk at retail in Washington state, but the potential health risks are serious, according to the Health Department. Consumers should red thee warning label on the milk containers carefully before purchase.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. These symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature labor, even though they may think they only have a mild case of the flu. If you do get sick, see your doctor. This illness can be serious in the elderly, the very young, and people with compromised immune systems.