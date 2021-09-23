Valley Milk Raw Cow’s Milk Recalled For Possible Campylobacter Contamination

by

Valley Milk raw cow’s milk is being recalled for possible Campylobacter contamination, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The milk is subject to a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones. The farm is located in Stanislaus County, California. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

Lab confirmed detection of Campylobacter jejuni in the farm’s packaged raw whole cow’s milk triggered the recall. The California Department of Food and Agriculture conducted the test. Raw milk has not been pasteurized to destroy bacteria that can cause illness.

The recalled product is Valley Milk raw cow’s milk that is distributed in one gallon (128 ounce) and half-gallon (64 ounce) plastic jugs with brown colored bottle caps. The milk is labeled as “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Milk,” or “DESI MILK Raw Milk.” The recall order is for products marked on the container with expiration code dates of SEP 26 2021 through OCT 03 2021.

Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any of this milk remaining in their refrigerators, even if some of it has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. Bacteria can clump in tiny particles in milk and are not always evenly distributed.

If you purchased this raw milk, do not drink it and do not use it in cooking. There is a possibility of cross-contamination with this milk in your kitchen and refrigerator. Pour the milk down the drain and then sanitize your sink, or you can throw it away in a secure garbage can. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps, and fever. Illness usually occurs two to five days after infection. Most people are sick for about a week, and most people recover with no medical attention. But in some people, campylobacteriosis can cause a complication called Guillain-Barre syndrome that can cause paralysis. If you have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.