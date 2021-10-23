Walmart BH&G Aromatherapy Spray Recalled For Burkholderia

by

Four People Sickened – Two Have Died

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens aromatherapy spray is being recalled for possible Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria contamination, which causes melioidosis, a potentially fatal infection, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Four people, from Kansas, Minnesota, Texas, and Georgia, were sickened and two have died, including a child, after being infected with that pathogen.

Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray Suspected – Recalled

The source of those infections has not been definitively confirmed by the CDC, but a bottle contaminated with Burkholderia pseudomallei, the same type of bacteria that causes melioidosis, was found in the home of one of the patients who died of a melioidosis infection. Approximately 3,900 bottles of Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents are part of this recall.

The spray, manufactured in India, was sold at about 66 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online at Walmart’s website. Recalled bottles were sold between February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4.00. “Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy” is printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce glass bottle.

The spray was sold with a pump spray nozzle in these scents and with these product numbers:

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Customers Warned to Stop Using These Products Immediately And Disinfect Contaminated Items and Surfaces

Do not use any of these products. Do not open the bottle and don’t throw it away. Double bag the bottle in a zip top bag and put it into a cardboard box. Return it to a Walmart store.

Then wash any sheets that you may have sprayed the product on using laundry detergent. Dry in a hot dryer. Clean counters and surfaces that the spray may have touched with undiluted disinfectant. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the product.