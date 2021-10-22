Lavender Aromatherapy Spray Tests Positive For Burkholderia pseudomallei

by

Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy Spray, Sold at Walmart, is Suspected in Four Illnesses, Resulting in Two Deaths

Lavender aromatherapy spray has tested positive for deadly Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Testing found the pathogen in Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones. The spray was found on October 6, 2021 in the home of a Georgia resident who got sick with melioidosis in late July, 2021. That person died, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.

This is the same type of bacteria that sickened four people in the U.S. earlier this year. The patients lived in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota. Two of the four patients died, including one child. The CDC is testing to see if the genetic fingerprint of the bacteria in the product bottle matches patient isolates.

Contaminated Spray Sold at Walmart: February to October 21, 2021

The contaminated spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website between February and October 21, 2021. Walmart pulled remaining bottles of the spray and related products from store shelves and its website. A recall has been issued for that particular spray and five other scents in the same product line.

The genetic fingerprint of the bacteria that sickened the four people is similar to strains usually found in South Asia. The aromatherapy spray was made in India

Noted lawyer Fred Pritzker said, “This outbreak is a tragedy that should never have happened. We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of those who have died and to the patients who are sick.”

Consumers Warned to Stop Using This Spray Immediately

If you purchased this lavender aromatherapy spray, stop using it immediately. Do not open the bottle. Don’t throw it away in the regular trash. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and put into a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.

Then, you should wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using laundry detergent. Then dry the sheets and linens completely in a hot drawer. You can use bleach.

Also wipe down corners and surfaces that may have spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or another similar disinfectant. Limit how much you handle the aromatherapy spray bottle. Wash your hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or any linens that may have been sprayed. If you used gloves, wash your hands afterward.

Symptoms After Exposure Require Immediate Medical Attention

If you used the product within the last 21 days, and have symptoms of melioidosis, which can include chest pain, cough, headache, joint pain, respiratory distress, and high fever, seek medical care immediately. Tell the doctor you were exposed to this lavender aromatherapy spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to this spray in the last seven days, your doctor may recommend that you start on post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent illness.

Only about 12 cases of melioidosis are reported in the United States every year. The illness can cause symptoms that are similar to the flu or a cold, which can make diagnosis difficult.

If you have purchased that lavender aromatherapy spray or any of the other recalled products, follow the CDC instructions and contact your doctor.