Which Stores Sold Tyson Chicken Recalled For Possible Listeria?

With the huge recall of Tyson frozen precooked chicken products for possible Listeria contamination, which stores sold Tyson chicken? Most of the largest grocery store chains in the country did carry some of these products. All of these products have the establishment number EST. P-7089.

It’s important to note that no illnesses have been reported in connection with these specific recalled products. There is an outbreak that the USDA has connected to Tyson products since the outbreak strain was found at a Tyson facility, but the three patients who have been sickened so far, one in Delaware and two in Texas, were served the chicken in hospital and nursing facilities.

The USDA has not yet posted its retail distribution list for this recall. And refer to each corporation’s recall page to get more numbers and more specific product information before you return or discard an item. Many of these items had specific selling dates and expiration dates.

Walmart

All Walmart stores in the country carried some of these products. The recall notice posted on the Walmart web site does not indicate which products they sold, but links to the USDA recall notice.

Target

Target stores carried Tyson Chicken Breast Strips with numbers 210-05-0214 TCIN 14778433; Tyson Diced Chicken with numbers 210-05-0351 TCIN 14778739; and Tyson Grilled & Ready to Eat Chicken with numbers 210-05-0215 TCIN 47818954. That recall notice also links to the USDA notice. These items were sold at Target stores and Target.com.

Hannaford

Hannaford stores sold Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast Strips in 22 ounce packages with UPC number 2370001625; and Tyson Grilled & Ready Diced Oven Roasted Chicken Breast in 22 ounce packages with UPC number 2370001627.

Meijer

Meijer stores carried three products: Tyson Grilled Chicken Strips in 22 ounce packages with UPC number 0-23700-01625-6, Tyson Grilled Chicken Diced in 22 ounce packages with UPC number 0-23700-01627-0, and Tyson Grilled Pulled Chicken in 22 ounce packages with UPC number 0-23700-03964-4.

Kroger

Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Greater Cincinnati (including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana); Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle; Greater Memphis area, Tennessee; Arkansas; Mississippi; Western Kentucky; Michigan; Indiana (except SE Indiana, -Evansville-); Illinois; Eastern Missouri; Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; North Carolina; Virginia; Eastern West Virginia; Eastern Kentucky; Southeastern Ohio; Texas and Louisiana carried these products.

In addition, these stores under the Kroger umbrella carried these items: Roundy’s Wisconsin (Pick n Save, Metro Market, Mariano’s); Dillons, Baker’s, Gerbes; King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Food4Less, FoodsCo, Pay-Less, and Smith’s stores.

The recalled products include Tyson Frozen Pulled Chicken Breast in 20 ounce packages, Tyson Frozen Chicken Breast Strips in 22 ounce packages, and Tyson Frozen Diced Chicken Breast in 22 ounce packages.

Albertson’s

ACME and Safeway stores, two of the stores under the Albertson’s umbrella, in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington DC carried Signature Cafe Shredded Roast Chicken with PLU number 2 10288 00000. This item was packaged in a clear plastic container, with the Signature Café logo and the words Roasted Shredded Chicken visible on the label.

Publix

Publix stores sold Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Breast Strips in 22 ounce packages with GTIN 23700-05462; Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Breast Strips in 22 ounce packages with GTIN 23700-01625; Tyson Grilled & Ready Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast in 22 ounce packages with GTIN 23700-05463 and 23700-01627; and Tyson Grilled & Ready Pulled Chicken Breast in 20 ounce packages with GTIN 23700-03964.

Wegmans

Wegmans stores carried Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Chicken Breast with UPC number 0-23700-01627-0 and codes 0511DXT10, 0781DXT10, and 0911DXT10; and Tyson Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips with UPC number 0-23700-01625-6 and codes 0441DXT10 and 0991DXT10.

HEB

HEB stores carried Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets, Tyson Fajita Chicken Strips, Tyson Grilled & Ready Pulled Chicken, Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast, Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Diced, and G&R SWT Teriyaki Thigh Fillet.

More significantly, some deli items made at these stores included this recalled chicken. You can see the items, where they were sold, and more identifying numbers at the HEB web site. They include HEB Meal Simple Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap, South Flo Pizza Crustless Buffalo Chicken, HEB Meal Simple BBQ Chicken Salad, and HEB Meal Simple Pepper Trio Chicken Salad, among others.

Now that you know which store sold Tyson chicken, if you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Clean your freezer or fridge with a mild bleach solution after you discard these items, since Listeria grows at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after you finish.